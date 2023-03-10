Watch Now
Logan Health hosting new bike relay event to support Montana's youth in Kalispell

Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 10, 2023
KALISPELL - Logan Health is hosting a new bike relay event meant to support Montana's youth this weekend.

The goal is to raise $100,000 with all of the proceeds going to benefit Montana kids and young adults impacted by medical hardships.

The stationary bike event will take place in the gym at Glacier High School's gym beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the opening ceremonies.

Teams with up to 12 riders each will work together to raise a minimum of $1,000.

During the six-hour event, each team member will pedal as far and as fast as they can for 20 minutes on the stationary bikes.

The distance will be recorded on a computer and turned in to the bike hub.

Click here to learn more about how to register or donate.

