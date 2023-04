MARION - The Easter spirit will be in full force in Marion on Saturday April 8, 2023, as the annual pancake breakfast and Easter egg hunt are taking place.

The Marion Fire Department is hosting the event at the fire station at 180 Gohper Lane, with breakfast being served from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The egg hunt starts right at 11 a.m. and kids of all ages are welcome to participate.

Word on the street is the Easter Bunny is also planning on making a special appearance.