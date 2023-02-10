Watch Now
Martin City Cabin Fever Days returning for 44th year

Bar stool races
The world-famous barstool races — part of the Martin City Cabin Fever Days — will take place this weekend.
Posted at 3:15 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 17:15:31-05

The 44th annual event begins Friday night with live music.

Saturday will be a fun-filled day of barstool races, snowshoe softball and much more.

This year will be a little different with bar stool races only happening on Saturday.

Watch some epic crashes and support the Hungry Horse and Martin City volunteer fire departments and the Canyon Quick Response Unit.

Click here for more information about the weekend's activity.

