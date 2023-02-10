Martin City Cabin Fever Days returning for 44th year

KALISPELL – The world-famous barstool races — part of the Martin City Cabin Fever Days — will take place this weekend.

The 44th annual event begins Friday night with live music.

Saturday will be a fun-filled day of barstool races, snowshoe softball and much more.

This year will be a little different with bar stool races only happening on Saturday.

Watch some epic crashes and support the Hungry Horse and Martin City volunteer fire departments and the Canyon Quick Response Unit.

