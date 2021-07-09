Matching grant provides funding for new Bigfork library

BIGFORK — The Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork is matching up to $50,000 in donations through September 30, with funds going directly toward a new library.

“We’ve raised a little over $700,000 and when we hit about $1.1 million, we will be able to begin those renovations,” ImagineIF Library Foundation Executive Director Charlotte Housel tells MTN News.

The ImagineIF Library Foundation is inching closer and closer to its $1.6 million goal for a new library in Bigfork. A matching grant from the Community Foundation for a Better Bigfork will go a long way toward that goal.

“What that means is that anyone who gives to the new Bigfork library during that period is going to have their donation matched dollar for dollar which is really exciting,” said Housel.

Housel said the current library in Bigfork has simply outgrown its space.

“Programs there are overflowing, librarians have had to turn families away because we don’t have the space to serve the growing population down there," Housel added.

Housel said the new building near downtown will nearly triple the square footage of the current library while providing much-needed upgrades. She said the new library will be a treasure for the Bigfork community for decades to come.

“Our hope is to have the facility ready for ImagineIF to occupy by late 2022, so we’re in a big hurry this summer to break that million-dollar mark and get that project going,” said Housel.

Donations toward the new Bigfork library can be made in-person at any ImagineIF Library location and online.

