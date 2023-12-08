Flathead Meal on Wheels recipients receiving special handmade gifts this holiday season

KALISPELL — The holidays can be a tough time for elderly people, especially those who can’t leave their homes and don’t have family.

Meals on Wheels recipients in Flathead County will be getting an extra special gift this year.

“A lot of the recipients who are Meals on Wheels recipients, they don't have anyone else in their life. So this could be the only gift that they received this year. And given to them by one of their most favorite people which is their Meals on Wheels driver,” said Flathead County Agency on Aging Director. Carla Dyment

Dandy Dudes and Doll 4-H Club and Warm Up America created handmade scarves, hats, blankets and pillowcases to give to the Meals on Wheels recipients for the holidays.

The 4-H group felt the need to help brighten the holidays for these elders after learning they are some of the most isolated people in the community.

“And so we put together these scarves to keep them warm with pockets. And then our club made little goodie bags with like lotion and gum and snacks and all sorts of stuff like that. It feels really good. Like it's very satisfying, you know, knowing that you're just spending your time well,” said Dandy Dudes and Dolls 4-H Club member Jubilee McLean.

Meals on Wheels recipients will be receiving these gifts in the next couple of weeks, but the organization relies solely on volunteer drivers, and they need 20 to 30 more drivers for Flathead County.

“It's just a joy to serve like this. It gives you an opportunity to give back a little bit. You know, I've been so blessed and have the opportunity to do this and it’s wonderful getting to work with great. The people that run this place, they have a heart for doing this. You know, it's just contagious,” said one Meals on Wheels volunteer driver.

The program delivers about 400 meals a day Monday through Friday.

The Agency on Aging can work with anyone's schedule for them to be a driver, even if it is just one day a month.

“We might be the only people that they see at times. So I enjoy doing it because I get to meet them. I get to put a smile on their face,” said a volunteer driver.

You can visit https://flathead.mt.gov/department-directory/agency-aging or call the Flathead County Agency on Aging at 406-758-5730 if you would like more information about becoming a Meals on Wheels driver.

