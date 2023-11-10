Montana Legends give large donation to Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry

KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry received a big donation on Friday, November 10, 2023 — just in time for Thanksgiving.

The Montana Legends have donated $37,000 worth of food to the food pantry for this year’s annual donation.

“It's awesome having the legends here. And the community supporting the legends helps to support us. And it's just it just shows how giving up a community we are, that we're all supporting each other in this way, and the veterans that are getting this. They're very thankful,” said Cinnamon Davis-Hall with the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.

The Montana Legends main fundraiser is a Memorial Motorcycle Run for the veterans which happens each year on the Saturday before Memorial Day. Through fundraising — and help from Bigfork Harvest Foods that supplied the food — they made their biggest donation to the food pantry to date.

“My favorite part of today is seeing all the food that's going out to all the people that need it, which is wonderful. You know, there's a lot of hungry veterans, we have more homeless veterans in northwest Montana than almost anywhere else in the country. So this is able to, they're able to go to the [Northwest Montana] Veterans Food Pantry and get the different things that we offer,” said Montana Legends founder JP Pettigrew.

The food donated Friday will go into Thanksgiving meal boxes so veterans and their families can have a big traditional Thanksgiving feast.