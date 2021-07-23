Mural painting underway on pedestrian tunnels in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Mural painting has begun on the entrances of two pedestrian tunnels along Kalispell’s shared-use trail system.

The murals are a creative collaboration between Rails-to-Trails and the Kalico Art Center creating public art in public spaces.

Four artists are currently working on murals on two pedestrian tunnels located near Flathead Valley Community College and Glacier High School.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Artists are painting at different times throughout the day with murals expected to be finished by the end of next week. The four artists were selected among 60 applicants for the project with each mural telling its own unique story.

Louis StillSmoking from Browning is working alongside his son Seth on his mural project titled “Lost Children.” StillSmoking said his mural incorporates part of his culture including an astrological story from the Blackfeet Nation.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“Pass down my knowledge, and also the ability to delve into our culture and better know the stories, the whole idea of building a concept around your culture and using that as a platform is really ideal,” said StillSmoking.

Kalispell residents are encouraged to stop by and check out the progress of the murals while artists continue to paint over the next few days.

