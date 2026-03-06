New Flathead Veteran Service Providers website connects veterans to local resources

FLATHEAD VALLEY — There are quite a few resources in the Flathead Valley for veterans, but not all service members are aware of them or even know where to find them. Now there is a solution - the brand new one-stop shop for veteran resources, the Flathead Veteran Service Providers website.

"It's out there and we couldn't even anticipate the traction it's getting already," said Mireille Bierens, website co-founder.

The idea had been something Disabled Veteran Outreach Program specialist James Graham had on his mind for five years.

Learn more here:

Flathead Veteran Service Providers website connects veterans to local resources

"I work with a lot of transitioning service members out of the military that are new that just have no idea what is out there and it's just a very scary and pivotal time in their life where everything they knew is about to disappear, the next chapter is about to begin and this website is really dedicated to them to help them just have a softer landing out of the military," Graham said.

Graham and many others then went into action, reaching out to nonprofits, finding a website developer and acquiring local sponsorships.

"The Northwest Montana Veterans Coalition and the Bigfork VFW, without them and their funding we couldn't have made this happen," Graham said.

The website became a reality just a few weeks ago and features different categories of needs such as benefits, health, career and even local events for veterans to attend, all under one single platform.

"I want this to be a staple for veterans to know that there is one platform where they can find all the resources, all the help that they need to live the best life that they can here in the valley because we love our vets over here," Bierens said.

Veterans are encouraged to visit the website and take advantage of its local resources.

"If there's veterans out there, go to Flatheadvsp.com. It's a very easy website. Use it!" Bierens said.