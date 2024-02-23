New Flathead Warming Center program getting homeless into homes, jobs

KALISPELL — The homeless population in Kalispell is getting a hand up in getting out of homelessness through a new program at the Flathead Warming Center.

The Warming Center is helping its guests create roadmaps toward a better future with help from the Warm and Safe Project funded by the Gianforte Family Foundation.

This project is helping build on the LINK program at the center that connects guests with 15 services from partner organizations.

The program started in October and so far, 96 roadmaps out of homelessness have been created.

Josh Erickson faced homelessness for two years, and through this program, he recently got a house.

“It's exciting, really exciting. It's just ever since the pandemic and the housing is this makes it really hard for a regular guy to give get into affordable housing. But with these resources now, we’ve got this opportunity. So hopefully it's long term,” said Erickson.

Although it is not easy to be homeless, these resources are helping Warming Center Guests improve their situations.

“When I first went to the Warming Center, I was really scared. This kind of stuff never happens to me,” Erickson explained. “It takes some readjusting, it’s a big step. I don’t want to be homeless again.”

Part of the process is getting guests ID cards and Social Security cards as well as addressing mental health and addiction. Several people have moved out of homelessness through this program this year with the help of the staff at the Flathead Warming Center.

“It is very, very rewarding. We just recently had people gain some housing and it is amazing to see that because it's really a struggle. Getting housing, especially in Montana in this valley is very, very difficult. And to see them be able to actually move out of a situation where they're experiencing homelessness and move into housing is a very rewarding feeling. And seeing that happiness that they, they experience and just their gratitude. It makes it all worth it,” said Flathead Warming Center Resource Manager John Rausch.

Visit https://www.flatheadwarmingcenter.org/ to learn more about the LINK program and roadmaps out of homelessness.