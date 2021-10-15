New Somers fire hall officially up and running

SOMERS — The new Somers Fire Hall is a sight to see at over 12,000 square feet and sitting on 5 acres.

Less than a mile away from the old building, the new Somers Rural Fire Hall is a major upgrade for the district.

Sean Wells/MTN News

Somers Rural Fire Chief Tom Havens said the idea for the new fire hall is 20 years in the making, with construction starting in 2019 after a passed bond. Havens said new building upgrades include a dining hall, full kitchen, and workout room for the 28 volunteer firefighters on staff.

He says the property allows enough space for outdoor training exercises. Havens also noted the new building's doors are 12 feet wide compared to 10 feet in the old hall — and that is a much-needed change.

Sean Wells/MTN News

“Back then when we were in the old hall before we moved out, I took pictures and we were two inches away from the mirrors on the trucks, I mean that’s how tight the trucks were, and we knew we had to build something bigger in order to accommodate these bigger trucks,” said Havens.

An open house for the public to check out the new fire hall runs on Sunday, Oct. 17 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 784 Somers Road.

