North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish holding October food drive for kids

WHITEFISH — We think a lot about kids running around in costumes and trick-or-treating to get the best candy as Halloween approaches.

But the North Valley Food Bank is working hard to make sure kids get nutritious food during this candy-filled month.

The food bank is hosting the fourth annual Tick or Treat So Kids Can Eat Food Drive and is looking for non-perishable, kid-friendly food.

They are looking for items such as granola bars, fruit snacks, and goldfish — not candy — through Oct. 31, 2023.

The food will be distributed through snack bags at the North Valley Food Bank all month long, helping cut down costs to get kids the food they need.

“Kids are picky and it's actually 25% of our customers that come into the food bank are children. So we want to make sure that kids can get nutritious food available to them as well, not just the adults because it is a huge demographic that we serve here,” said North Valley Food Bank Community Outreach Coordinator Maddie Culhane.

People can donate at any participating grocery store, school, or business across Whitefish, just look for the NVFB logo with the bat signal at participating locations. A full list of items needed can be found here.