North Valley Food Bank offers free summer meals to kids in need

WHITEFISH — The North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish is out and about delivering summer meals to kids in need now that school is out for the summer.

Free meals are available for all kids and teens aged 18 and under at a number of different locations in the north Flathead Valley. The meal distributions take place on weekdays with extra weekend lunches provided during Friday drop offs.

Summer Meals Coordinator Max Herrington said no registration is required and parents or guardians can pick up meals without children being present. Herrington explained each lunch includes a sandwich, piece of fruit, vegetables, milk and more.

He said a steady well-balanced meal is important for children during the summer months.

“It’s really nice to be making sure that they’re getting access to a well-balanced meal at least once a day because those are kind of habits that kind of take you through the rest of your life, learning to kind of have a balanced meal is a skill, it’s really a life skill and by getting them going with that earlier, really the better,” Herrington tells MTN News.

Here is a list of drop off lunch locations and times offered by North Valley Food Bank:

Monday - Friday

Spring Prairie Rd bridge: 10:15 - 10:25 a.m.

Lost Creek Dr. and Wendtway: 10:30 - 10:35 a.m.

Farm to Market and Lost Creek Dr: 10:35 - 10:40 a.m.

Lore Lake Rd Bustop: 10:45 - 11:00 a.m.

Twin Lakes and Farm to Market: 11:10 - 11:20 a.m.

Martin Camp Rd and Hwy 93: 11:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Old Church Rd and Hwy 93: 11:50 – noon

Olney Store: 12:05 – 12:20 p.m.

Tuesday and Friday