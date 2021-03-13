North Valley Food Bank picks up $8,000 donation

WHITEFISH — Skiers and boarders at Whitefish Mountain Resort gave back to those in need in a big way with a major donation to Whitefish’s North Valley Food Bank.

Whitefish Mountain Resort recently donated more than $8,000 to the food bank thanks to the “Lift Up Against Hunger” fundraiser.

On Feb. 27, Guests at the resort on Feb. 22 added small donations to their retail, food and beverage purchases totaling more than $3,000.

The resort added to that total with a $5,000 donation of their own to hit the $8,000 mark.

North Valley Food Bank Executive Director Sophie Albert says the donations go a long way in buying fresh food supplies for those in need during the pandemic.

“We can specifically buy nutritious fresh food and things that we otherwise can’t buy like cheese, milk, really depends on what we have on stock right now so we can fill boxes with items that families may need and that they may not always have,” Albert said.

Albert told MTN News the food bank is currently serving around 450 families a week through curbside pickup.

