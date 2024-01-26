North Valley Music School offering new scholarship for Native American students

WHITEFISH — North Valley Music School in Whitefish has created a scholarship that focuses on helping Native American music students.

The American Indian music scholarship will provide musical opportunities to more Montanans, and hopefully allow for more of Montana’s culture to be shared through music.

Two $500 scholarships will be awarded to high school or college students who are pursuing a professional degree in music and come from American Indian heritage.

"The scholarship was founded not only to encourage the pursuit of music education but to provide funding for American Indians and indigenous communities to enable further public awareness of the diverse musical contributions of Montana's American Indians to the culture of our state and region," said North Valley Music School Director of Opportunity Jessica Shaw.

The applications for this scholarship are due March 31, 2024. Visit https://northvalleymusicschool.org/ for more information about the requirements.