Northwest Montana United Way hosts Back-2-School-Bash

KALISPELL — With school right around the corner, Northwest Montana United Way in Kalispell is helping families get ready.

The annual Back-2-school-Bash takes place on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, and will supply students with free backpacks, school materials, tennis shoes and more.

The event is open to students of all ages and grade levels, but adults must be present with a child to receive free supplies.

Northwest Montana United Way executive director Jodie Cross says more than a 1,000 kids at various "Back-2-School" events across Northwest Montana this summer have already been served.

She hopes Saturday’s event in Kalispell will serve more than 3,000 kids in total.

“The goal is to hand out backpacks, school supplies, paper, pens, pencils, we have some tennis shoes, we have some coats and then of course coats for kids, kids will get measured for their coats, boots and winter gear,” said Cross.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell, 1203 Highway 2 West.

