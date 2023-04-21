Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry hosting shred event

KALISPELL - With tax season behind us, those with unwanted documents are in luck as the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Kalispell is holding its annual shred event.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Officials from local agencies will also be on hand offering guidance on identify theft, Medicare fraud prevention, caregivers support and more.

Northwest Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry Community Outreach Coordinator Cinnamon Davis-Hall said suicide prevention information and free gun locks will also be handed out.

The event is free and open to the public, although those attending are asked to bring a donation of food or cash for local veterans.

“Last year we had 121 cars come through, in that four-hour period and we could have had more, so you just come in, drive-thru, it only takes us a minute, not even a whole minute to take your stuff out of the car and we put it in bins and get it all shredded for you so you don’t have to worry about your numbers being out there,” said Davis-Hall.

The Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry is located at 1349 U.S. Highway 2 East in Kalispell.