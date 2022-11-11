Peterson Elementary School honors local Kalispell veterans

KALISPELL - Peterson Elementary School in Kalispell went all out for Veterans Day to ensure that local veterans felt honored and have the resources they need.

Local veterans were invited to attend the Veterans Day ceremony where the students sang the Armed Forces Medley, and a retired US Air Force Veteran shared his story with the kids.

Fourth grade students also collected items to donate to the Veteran’s Food Bank and Columbia Falls Veteran’s Home.

“I think it's really important that we make the most out of Veterans Day. I think this is a great way to just to highlight and showcase some folks, that on the outside, look like your average person from Kalispell, but if you sit down and actually talk to them, more than beyond the thank you for your service, realize that they have quite a story to tell,” said John Sinner, of the U.S. Air Force and the ceremonies guest speaker.

One father who is serving in the Army National Guard returned home from a year-long deployment the day before Veterans Day and was able to watch his son sing the Armed Forces Medley at the ceremony.

“So it's pretty funny, because we had to sing them ourselves and then seeing them do it, it's pretty cool. It's pretty amazing. You take a lot of things for granted. And when you go out there and you don't have all that stuff, it gives you a bigger appreciation for it when you come home,” said Kendall Cotcamp of the Army National Guard.

Although the ceremony was fun and lighthearted, it highlighted how important it is to recognize the people who serve our country and spend time away from their families.

“I think it just really makes you value that much more the time that you have together when you are together,” said Sinner.

