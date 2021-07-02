Pints for Paths Brewfest raises funds for multi-use recreation trails

COLUMBIA FALLS — A non-profit based in Columbia Falls dedicated to developing and maintaining a network of community recreation trails is hosting their annual Brewfest July 10.

The Pints for Paths Brewfest hosted by Gateway to Glacier Trails will return to Heaven’s Peak Lodge in West Glacier after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19.

The event will feature 20 Montana and Pacific Northwest breweries, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Proceeds from the brewfest will go toward several different trail recreation projects including 25 miles of non-motorized multi-use trails in the Cedar Flats area north of Columbia Falls.

Gateway to Glacier Trails Board President Jeremiah Martin said these funds are vital in helping keep recreation areas open to the public.

“These funds will go toward helping us maintain existing trail projects as well as our new Cedar Flats Trail project which we have approved, and we’re slated to start on this year,” Martin tells MTN News.

Tickets for event attendees over 21 are $20 in advance and $25 at the door and include five beer tickets.

Advance tickets are available online, as well as in-person at Backslope Brewing, Heaven's Peak Montana Kitchen, Hungry Horse Liquor, Kalispell Brewing Company, O'Briens Liquor and Beer and Stonefly Lounge.

