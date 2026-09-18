Project K-9 Hero sponsors two Flathead County retired police dogs through national nonprofit program

KALISPELL — A national nonprofit is making sure retired police dogs in Flathead County get the care they deserve long after their service ends.

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Flathead Sheriff K9 Retirement

Project K-9 Hero has sponsored two retired K-9s from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office — Vito and Audie — adding them to a list of over 400 heroes the organization has supported nationwide.

Founder and CEO Jason Johnson said these dogs earn every bit of support they receive.

"These K-9s, they put their lives on the line for us, protecting our communities, protecting our schools, protecting our way of life," Johnson said.

Johnson founded Project K-9 Hero to ensure retired police and military working dogs are never forgotten once their service ends.

"Project K-9 Heroes is a national non-profit that helps retired police K-9s and military working dogs after their service to our communities and country. We do that with medical bills, rehabilitation, re-homing, prescription, food, and end-of-duty services."

MTN NEWS "Project K-9 Heroes is a national non-profit that helps retired police K-9s and military working dogs after their service to our communities and country. We do that with medical bills, rehabilitation, re-homing, prescription, food, and end-of-duty services."

Johnson reached out to Flathead County Sheriff's Office Corporal George Minaglia through social media to sponsor his dog. Minaglia said the outreach caught him off guard.

"Jason reached out to me and said, 'Hey, I want to sponsor your dogs. ' I couldn't really believe that; now here we are," Minaglia said.

Minaglia and Vito had been partners for 7 years, forming an unbreakable bond.

"You're with them every day; I spend more time with that dog than my family," Minaglia said.

When Vito's service ended, Minaglia adopted him.

"I get to keep Vito; he stays at home. He's with the family right now; he does a great job with them and all of the adjusting he's going to do."

K-9 Audie, also from Flathead County, was recognized alongside Vito at Murdoch's in Kalispell, one of the nonprofit's local sponsors. The store helps raise funds for retired K-9s across the country.

Johnson said he wanted Flathead Valley donors to see their generosity making a difference close to home.

"We want to show some of the local community that we're not just taking that money and spreading it around all over the nation; we're actually helping heroes here in Flathead County."