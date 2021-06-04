Red Cross, American Cancer Society partner to help patients as treatments resume

KALISPELL — The Montana Red Cross is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to promote blood drives across Northwest Montana.

The American Cancer Society reports that many cancer patient visits and procedures were forced to delay or cancel early in the pandemic to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Red Cross officials say that as schedules return to normal, blood and platelet donations are critical for cancer treatments. The organization reports they are seeing a decrease in the number of blood and platelet donors as the nation begins to climb out of the pandemic.

Red Cross officials said there is currently an emergency need for platelets to ensure critical patient needs are met.

Platelets, the clotting portion of blood primarily given to cancer patients during treatment, must be transfused within five days of donation, therefore always in great demand.

The Montana Red Cross is asking those wishing to donate blood to schedule an appointment online.

Upcoming blood donation sites in Northwest Montana include:

Kalispell

6/7/2021: Noon - 5 p.m., Family Life Christian Church, 1075 Foys Lake Road

6/11/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 1st Ave. E.

West Glacier

6/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Glacier National Park Community Building, GNP Headquarters, 162 Mather Drive

Saint Ignatius