Rotary Club of Kalispell makes donation to Samaritan House

KALISPELL — The Rotary Club of Kalispell made a big donation to the Samaritan House to help aid in the intake of people who are being evicted from the Fairbridge Inn and Suites.

The Samaritan House has opened its armory to house the extra people. As of Friday, there are about 15 people living there.

Rotary club members have been concerned about the welfare of their neighbors at the Fairbridge. They put out a call to action two weeks ago to collect items that could help the Samaritan House prepare for new residents.

"It was pretty exciting because they were really amazed with what Noon Rotary was able to do for our community. But also, they were really, really, really appreciative of the fact that we had a lot of toiletry items. So toilet paper and paper towels and plates and cups, because that's one of the biggest expenses sometimes for Samaritan house when they take on these extra initiatives is that extra paper product," said Jamie Quinn, Rotary Club member.

The number of donations was too large to transport in cars, so the Flathead Food Bank offered their truck to transport the goods.

Donations like these help the Samaritan House provide for people day in and day out.

