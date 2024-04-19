Salute To Service: A.L.E.R.T Banquet Saturday to fundraise for medical flight program

KALISPELL — Logan Health will be hosting the 46th annual A.L.E.R.T. Banquet on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

It's the marquee fundraising event for the medical flight program.

Since its creation, the program has responded to more than 20,000 emergency calls and saved thousands of lives.

Each year, a patient story is highlighted during the Banquet to help demonstrate the lifesaving impact that A.L.E.R.T. has on Montana’s communities.

This year’s story focuses on Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Lewis Johnson, the Montana Highway Patrol Officer who was critically injured during a police chase in February 2023.

This year’s theme is “Pony Up”.

Tickets are $175 per person and include a hosted cocktail hour for mingling, a delicious buffet dinner, live musical entertainment, and the opportunity to bid on unique items, art and experiences in live and silent auctions.

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the Trade Center Building at the Flathead County Fairgrounds

Tickets for the banquet can be purchased online at www.logan.org/alertbanquet.

