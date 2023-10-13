Salute to Service: Badrock Skate Park Association hosting benefit concert

COLUMBIA FALLS — Get ready to listen to some great tunes for a great cause this weekend in Columbia Falls as one non-profit works to raise money for a skatepark.

The Bad Rock Skate Park Association has been working to raise money for the last two years to build a skatepark in Columbia Falls.

The non-profit worked with the City of Columbia Falls to find a location and decided on Fenholt Park.

While they plan to break ground in July of 2024, they have a long way to go to raise the rest of the $800,000 they need to construct the park.

This skatepark will be vital to the Columbia Falls Community as the closest skateparks are in Kalispell and Whitefish.

"There's a lot of folks that go — my kids included, to Whitefish and Kalispell to go use skate parks — and it's a lot of great outdoor recreation for folks to get involved in. And you know, skate parks are cool because it's a low barrier to entry. You invest $100, or so, on a skateboard and you can just come out anytime and work on it. So, it's something that's great for folks who aren't super into team sports or just like to be outside and try new things and I just definitely feel like Columbia Falls is prime for a skate park." - Badrock Skate Park Association Treasurer Rebecca Powell

You can support this cause by joining in on the activities on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, at The Coop in downtown Columbia Falls. Beginning at 4 p.m., there will be a skateboard demonstration with raffles and a silent auction. The music will begin at 8 p.m.

