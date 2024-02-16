Watch Now
Salute to Service: Bigfork ACES receives grant to help kids

Bigfork ACES provides safe and educational after-school and summer programs
The Whitefish Community Foundation recently awarded the Bigfork ACES a $90,000 multi-year Kids Fund Grant.
Posted at 2:48 PM, Feb 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-16 16:48:05-05

BIGFORK — An after school and summer program in Bigfork recently received a multi-year grant.

Bigfork ACES is a nonprofit organization that provides safe and educational after-school and summer programs.

The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded the ACES a $90,000 multi-year Kids Fund Grant.

The money will be used to establish an afterschool program for students in sixth through eighth grade.

Kids attending ACES receive after-school care and a healthy snack.

Visit https://www.acesafterschool.com/ to learn more about the program and how to donate.

