Salute to Service: Cleaning up Flathead County’s waterways

KALISPELL — The Flathead Conservation District, the Flathead Rivers Alliance and the Flathead Basin Commission teamed up over the weekend to clean up trash in and around water bodies in Flathead County.

Volunteers were able to help out in a number of different ways by picking up trash and even going on solo missions. Prizes were given out during an after-party at Sacred Waters Brewery for the volunteers who cleaned up and found the most unique trash item.

Flathead Waters Cleanup Event Organizer Emilie Henry says the cleanup effort gave Flathead residents a chance to show appreciation for all the beautiful bodies of water in the county.

“Kind of the motivation behind this event was to empower residents to take ownership over our incredible water resources, this is a really great avenue I think for people to show how much they care about our Montana waters.”

The event ran from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

