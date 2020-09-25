Salute to Service: Coats for Kids helping Flathead kids

KALISPELL — A non-profit organization in Kalispell helps underprivileged children in the Flathead Valley and surrounding areas receive new warm clothing each winter.

Coats for Kids has provided more than 4,000 children with warm winter clothing since starting in 1985.

Coats for Kids Director Tiffany Suhr says the organization looks to raise $20,000 this season to help serve 800 kids in need.

She says they expect an uptick in families needing service this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of the normal “Warm up the Flathead” event, Suhr says Coats for Kids is hoping to purchase a "Warm up Bus" - delivering supplies to different schools throughout the valley.

She also told MTN News that a $150 donation can totally outfit a kid in need.

"Every child will get a nice warm thick coat, some good boots, good socks, a nice hat and some gloves just so that they’re all covered for winter," Suhr said.

Those wishing to donate can click here.