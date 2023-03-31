Salute to Service Earth Day activities planned for April in the Flathead

KALISPELL - Earth Day is quickly approaching but why celebrate Earth for just one day when you can celebrate all of April?

People can participate in earth-friendly events every day in April with an online calendar of events created by Climate Smart Glacier Country. The calendar has information about local events, educational activities, and community information for a “greener” lifestyle.

Every Monday in April, Climate Smart Glacier Country will be sponsoring a weekly challenge, with prizes, to encourage walking, biking or taking the bus to work or school.

“It's one of those things if you're not part of the solution, you're part of the problem. Everybody should just be involved. You know, there's a lot of different ways that you can do it. I think what's fun about the calendar if you want to do something outdoors, there's events outdoors," said Climate Smart Glacier Country board member Kate McMahon.

"If you're more of you know, somebody that likes to read or do education, there's a reading list for Earth Day books. If you want to do family activities, we have that," McMahon continued. "So, I think it's important for everybody to get involved in a way that they are most comfortable with and that interests them and if everybody pitches in, you know, then we're gonna see some progress.

Click here to view all of the events happening in April and to log your activities.

