Watch
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Salute to Service: Flathead hospitals prepare for active shooter emergencies

items.[0].videoTitle
KRH
Posted at 4:17 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 18:17:56-04

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Medical Center and North Valley Hospital participated in an emergency communication exercise Friday morning preparing for an active shooter situation at a local school.

The two hospitals partnered with first responders to test communication issues for load balancing hospitals during a mass casualty event.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare Preparedness Manager Chelsia Elmore said close to 20 individuals participated in the exercise.

Elmore told MTN News that practicing disaster scenarios better prepares first responders for real-world emergencies.

She said hospital officials wanted to specifically train for an active shooter situation in a school setting because of the high number of school shootings occurring across the nation.

“We want to make sure that we’re taking care of our community because although we don’t want this to happen, we want to be prepared if it does,” said Elmore.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It's the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!