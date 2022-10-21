Salute to Service: Flathead schools receive grant for EKG machines

KALISPELL — Three Flathead Valley schools will receive life-saving equipment thanks to a new grant from Flathead Electric's Roundup for Safety Board.

The Greater Valley Health Center's school-based health program requested the $4,800 grant for an EKG machine.

The program gives medical and behavioral health care to students, staff, and families at school clinic sites located at East Evergreen Elementary, Linderman Education Center, and Glacier High School.

The grant will now allow the schools to perform EKGs when a student or staff member is experiencing concerning cardiac symptoms or showing signs of high cardiac risk.

The program wasn't the only one to receive a grant.

Other projects funded during the October meeting included:

Calvary Chapel Flathead Valley - AED with child paddles - $1,300

Montana Alpine Race School - safety netting - $9,000

DREAM Adaptive - safety checks for volunteers - $1,400

Roundup for Safety is a voluntary program for Flathead Electric Cooperative members who allow their electric bills to be rounded up to the next dollar, with the extra money going into a fund for community safety projects proposed by nonprofit organizations and considered by an independent board.

Since 1997, members of Flathead Electric Cooperative have rounded up their bills to a total of $4,552,452.00 in community safety project funding. If your nonprofit is interested in applying for community safety funds, visit www.flatheadelectric.com/roundup or call Courtney Stone at 406-751-1820. Grant applications are accepted on Flathead Electric Co-op's website and are due by the end of each month for consideration at the following month’s meeting.