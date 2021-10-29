Salute to Service: Flathead Sheriff's Posse host Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse and first responders in the Flathead Valley are teaming up to put on a safe “Trunk-or-Treat” Halloween event.

The free event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the old K-Mart parking lot in Evergreen. Trick-or-treaters are encouraged to dress up in costume with first responders handing out candy and toys to kids from their emergency vehicles.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Posse Commander Travis Sallee said close to 2,000 kids participated in last year’s event. He said they wanted to make sure this year’s event was held outside so attendees can properly socially distance.

“With COVID, being indoors we’re trying to limit people being inside especially that many people, so we worked with a local business there at the K-Mart parking lot so we can host outside in the free air and try to keep people safe,” said Sallee.