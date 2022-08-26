Salute to Service: Flathead Valley golfers turn out to support DREAM Adaptive

KALISPELL - Getting outside to recreate is one of the best parts about living in Montana.

Golfers in the Flathead took to the course on Friday to raise funds for DREAM Adaptive which helps get people with disabilities outdoors.

“We all have our dreams, and we all chase our dreams. But to have a hand in helping others chase their dreams; I think that's what life is all about," said DREAM Adaptive volunteer Duke Goss.

The Golf for Good annual golf tournament is a fundraiser for DREAM Adaptive and for the last six years, golfers have come together to help support DREAM Adaptive's mission.

“It's a lot of fun. I mean, it's all to support the kids and DREAM Adaptive they do a lot for the local community and kids and it's nice to support that," said golfer John Helke. "We just have a good time with all the people out here. It's a lot of fun. It's not a real competitive tournament, it's just a lot of fun."

This year’s tournament sold out and even had a waitlist of golfers hoping to support the cause. Many of the golfers have participated in past years and there is a sense of community and friendship on the course.

“Some have children or people that they know that are involved in the program. Some have a feeling of wanting to give back to the community. And some just like playing golf and coming out to support a good cause," said Goss.

Some of the golfers take the day a little more seriously, while others — like a group of four veterans who participate annually — mix it up with fun costumes.

“We are the crazy ones. Every year we have a different theme and this year was Hawaiian. So everybody picked their Hawaiian outfit and out we came," said Helke.

Goss — who is one of DREAM Adaptive's volunteer adaptive ski instructors — participated in the tournament alongside other volunteers. He told MTN News he’s really looking forward to working with the athletes again.

“Every year I look forward to it so much because there are so many different individuals and personalities that you meet throughout the wintertime and it's just fun. Lots of fun, and yeah, there's just such a wide array of individuals," said Goss.

Click here to learn more about DREAM Adaptive.