Salute to Service: Flathead Valley Mask Makers

KALISPELL — This Salute to Service report features a group of seamstresses in the Flathead Valley have made more than 8,500 masks for Health care professionals and those at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flathead Valley Mask Makers have now turned their attention toward sewing masks for children in schools. Founder Kendra Pettry says her organization is making emergency masks baggies for classrooms in need.

Pettry says each baggie includes five kids’ masks, one adult masks, a face shield and two masks adjusters. Flathead Valley Mask Makers are trying to provide emergency baggies for each elementary school classroom in the Kalispell School District.

Pettry adds the organization is looking to add volunteer seamstresses so they can provide emergency baggies for multiple school districts in the valley.

“So really what we need right now is just people who are willing to sew, you do not have to be a wonderful seamstress you just have to be able to sew a straight line and follow some simple instructions," Pettry said.

Pettry says Flathead Valley Mask Makers have already delivered 15 emergency baggies to Kalispell classrooms.