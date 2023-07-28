Salute to Service: Free backpacks filled with school supplies available in Kalispell, Missoula

KALISPELL - School will be here before you know it, and kids in Kalispell and Missoula have a chance to get free school supplies this weekend.

Verizon-Cellular Plus stores in Kalispell and Missoula are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

The backpacks will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

Cellular Plus has 2 locations in Kalispell:



1805 US Highway 93 S, next to Frugals

1194 US-2, across from VW and next to U-Haul.

Cellular Plus has 2 locations in Missoula:

610 E Broadway Street, across from Noon’s downtown

2506 Mount Ave, on the corner of Mount and Reserve

No purchase is necessary, but kids must be with an adult to claim the free school supplies.

