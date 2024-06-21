Salute to Service: Free summer meals for Kalispell school kids

KALISPELL — School is officially out for summer, but free meals are available for Kalispell School District students starting this week.

Kalispell Schools are offering free lunches for anyone 18 and under.

No proof of ID, income or school registration is required for meal pickups.

Food trucks will be located at different locations across Kalispell at various times.

These meals will be served Monday through Friday, 11:15 am to 12:45 pm June 17th through August 16th.

No services will be offered July 4th and 5th.