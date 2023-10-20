Salute to Service: Habitat for Humanity is building five homes in Somers

SOMERS — Habitat for Humanity — which is building five new homes in Somers teamed up this week with Dayspring Restoration to help complete work on three of the five homes.

“We want to help the community we want to help how we can, not just restoring homes after they've had a disaster, but spreading kindness and helping families and communities grow,” said Dayspring Restoration Business Development Manager Megan Waters.

Habitat for Humanity helps underserved community members build and live in affordable homes.

“We're right down the street from a school and we know that putting families in these homes will help this community grow and come together,” said Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand.

The projects rely on support from the community through donations of land, money and time — none of this would be possible without the help of volunteers.

“They're so dedicated. They care about these families that care about the program, they know what it does for the community. And that is what makes me love my job,” said construction manager Garrett Roberson.

Visit https://www.habitatflathead.org/ to learn more about how you can support Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley.