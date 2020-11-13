Menu

Watch
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Salute to Service: Kalispell firefighters giving back to students in need

items.[0].videoTitle
Kalispell Firefighters.png
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-13 23:24:22-05

KALISPELL — Kalispell firefighters are giving back to the Flathead community in a big way donating new winter clothing to elementary school students in need.

Kalispell firefighters teamed up with the Kalispell Heart Locker Program to drop off winter clothing to 50 students at five different elementary schools.

Kids in need were given a new pair of snow pants, boots and a warm winter coat.

Kalispell firefighter Mike Chappius says the department has been delivering winter clothing to elementary school students for the past seven years.

He added it’s the perfect way for Kalispell firefighters to show appreciation and give back to the community they love.

“You know we just wanted to let the community know how thankful we are to work and be employed with the City of Kalispell, so we just came up with an idea, and this is our seventh year to give back and we thought this was a great way to give back,” said Chappius.

Kalispell firefighters and paramedics fundraise money to purchase the winter clothing during the summer months.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KPAX Streaming App