Salute to Service: Kalispell firefighters giving back to students in need

KALISPELL — Kalispell firefighters are giving back to the Flathead community in a big way donating new winter clothing to elementary school students in need.

Kalispell firefighters teamed up with the Kalispell Heart Locker Program to drop off winter clothing to 50 students at five different elementary schools.

Kids in need were given a new pair of snow pants, boots and a warm winter coat.

Kalispell firefighter Mike Chappius says the department has been delivering winter clothing to elementary school students for the past seven years.

He added it’s the perfect way for Kalispell firefighters to show appreciation and give back to the community they love.

“You know we just wanted to let the community know how thankful we are to work and be employed with the City of Kalispell, so we just came up with an idea, and this is our seventh year to give back and we thought this was a great way to give back,” said Chappius.

Kalispell firefighters and paramedics fundraise money to purchase the winter clothing during the summer months.

