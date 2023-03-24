Salute to Service: Kalispell’s Hockaday Museum of Art offering free Youth Membership Program

KALISPELL - Does your child love art?

The Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell has a unique opportunity for area youth this year.

Thanks to a grant from the Applied Materials Foundation, the Hockaday was able to launch a Youth Membership Program for children under 18 and it will be free for youth who sign up in 2023.

The membership benefits include free admission, discounted youth classes and workshops, free admission for one accompanying adult, members-only events and participation in the Children’s Show and Members Salon.

“We launched this youth membership program because we really wanted the opportunity to inspire young creative minds and spark their imagination and inspire their imagination at a young age and get them involved with the Hockaday,” explained Hockaday Museum of Art executive director Alyssa Cordova.

“We've been fortunate to be here for 54 years and have seen young artists get their first start here and then grow up to become accomplished artists themselves studying in college becoming professional artists,” Cordova continued. “And we love that idea of that creative seed planted here at the Hockaday”

Visit https://hockadaymuseum.com/ download the application form or learn more about the museum. You can also stop in at the museum to sign up for the free youth membership.

The Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell is located at 302 Second Avenue East in Kalispell.