Salute to Service: Nate Chute Foundation fundraiser at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — Strap on your snowboards, head to Whitefish Mountain Resort and board for a good cause.

This weekend marks the 25th annual Nate Chute Foundation banked slalom and boardercross race.

The proceeds from the event will go to the Nate Chute Foundation which helps bring awareness to suicide prevention and mental health.

While all the racing spots are full, people can still head up to the mountain and watch the races. While the races are the main event, there is more to this weekend than flying down the slopes.

“And now it's become this really cathartic, authentic, vulnerable space where a bunch of snowboarders talk about their feelings and talk about the resources in our community,” said Kacy Howard with the Nate Chute Foundation. “And I just think that's such a cool place to meet people where they are, and to go into their world and say, ‘Hey, we can have these real-life conversations, and here's how we get support and help’.”

“Ultimately, it's all about the camaraderie it's about everyone lifting each other up and whether you're the fastest guy out there this lowest it really doesn't matter. Everyone who shows up to participate is a winner,” added the foundations Shane Moulder.

Now if skiing isn’t your thing, you can still support the cause with a pint night at Black Star on Friday and at Bonsai Brewing Project on Saturday.

Visit https://skiwhitefish.com/events/ for more information about the event.