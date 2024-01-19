Salute to Service: New Lakeside attraction to help those in need

LAKESIDE — A new family fun activity is opening this weekend in Lakeside and it's full of things for you to do with your kids.

Blacktail Mountain Adventures will debut its new tubing hill on Saturday and Sunday.

The Yeti Snowhill will provide family fun all winter long, including a lift that will take you up to the top of the hill.

That's not to mention the hot drinks, fire pit, and tables to help you relax.

This weekend only, you can bring a donation of food or winter clothing before 2 p.m. and receive a free tubing pass.

Those donations will be given to the food bank and the warming center.

Visit https://blacktailadventures.com/ for more details.