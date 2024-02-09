Salute to Service: North Valley Food Bank fundraiser underway

WHITEFISH — People who are in Whitefish this time of year and like to eat out can do just that — and help raise funds for the North Valley Food Bank at the same time.

The North Valley Food Bank is holding its fourth annual Feed Love Food Drive through February 17, 2024.

The fundraiser is important as they are seeing continued growth in the number of people they serve. The food bank served 781 additional families in 2023.

They are accepting donations of comfort food at Whitefish grocery stores as well as the food bank.

Additionally, select restaurants in Whitefish have Feed Love specials. For every special that is ordered, $1 will be donated to the food bank.

“It's just like a hard time of the year for people. It's cold, it's foggy, it's dark and we want to make sure we’re spreading that love. Hardy foods are more filling or they're more nutritious,” said Maddie Culhane with North Valley Food Bank.

“So, it's just that kind of year and it's so easy to just add an extra soup can to your grocery list, and you're feeding a family while you're doing that. So just a great time to do that,” Culhane continued.

Visit https://www.northvalleyfoodbank.org/ to view a list of participating grocery stores and restaurants.