Salute to Service: Providing a safe, fun Halloween in Bigfork

BIGFORK — The Bigfork Chamber of Commerce has come up with their own way of helping community residents celebrate Halloween in a safe, social distancing manner.

“It’s really a great way to get the family together, have the Halloween experience but do it safely for the times that we’re in right now,” said Bigfork Chamber of Commerce executive director Rebekah King.”

A special drive-in movie night at Bigfork High School will feature two classic movies on Halloween with Hocus Pocus at 5:30 and Beetlejuice at 8:15. Montana Big Screens are providing the movie screen for the special event with attendees able to tune in to audio on their car radios.

King says parking will be first come first serve and will be available an hour before each show. She added that masks will be required anytime someone is outside of their vehicle and no alcohol will be allowed on the premises.

King says the drive-in movies gives families a safe alternative on Halloween night and will help to avoid super-spreader events.

“But right now, our biggest priority is to make sure our businesses stay open without further restrictions, and to make sure our schools stay open for in-person learning, so this is just something that we could do to help out the whole community, "King explained.

She says the Chamber is asking for just a $5 donation per vehicle for each show. There will be a number of different food trucks will also be on site.