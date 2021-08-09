Salute to Service: Thank you firefighters

MISSOULA — We know that August and September in Montana go hand in hand with wildfire season. But we also know that this year has been different.

Fire crews have been battling wildfires across our state since as early as June and in this edition of Salute to Service, we want to say, "thank you."

From last weekend when the Boulder 2700 fire blew up and volunteer firefighters raced to the scene to save as many lives, pets, and properties as they could near Polson.

To all of the pilots navigating the helicopters and tankers over our biggest fires, the last few weeks have been busy, and often dangerous.

But it hasn't gone unnoticed by us or our viewers. Here is what some of them have to say...

Ginger Mosley posted "Our firefighters are our marines of first responders in my eyes, they are the ones on our front lines trying to keep ur homes and livelihoods safe from fire. A lot are underpaid and underappreciated."

Buffy Cheesman posted: "I think there is a special quality about any man/woman that is willing to lay their life down to help save others."

Doris Barney says, "God Bless the firefighters and keep them safe."

Bobbie Lepper said, "They give of themselves above and beyond!"

