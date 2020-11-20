Salute to Service: Whitefish community rallies behind food bank for Thanksgiving meals

WHITEFISH — Thanks to generous donations from the Flathead community, the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish will be serving Thanksgiving meals for more than 300 households on Nov. 23-24.

The Thanksgiving meals include a 10-to-15 pound turkey or a three-to-five pound turkey breast and fixings including potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more.

North Valley Food Bank Director Jessy Lee said a number of faith-based organizations in Whitefish rallied together for the food bank raising $3,000 for Thanksgiving meals.

Lee said Two Bear Farm out of Whitefish donated 2,500 pounds of organic potatoes.

Two Bear Farm Co-owner Todd Ulizio said they planted extra potatoes at the beginning of the pandemic knowing they would be able to help those in need during the holiday season.

Ulizio says the simple gesture of helping your neighbors can go a long way in the Flathead.

“We live in an extremely polarized time and it’s easy to forget the importance of being a good neighbor, and so hopefully if there’s anything the pandemic has taught us it’s that we’re all in this together,” said Ulizio.

The turkey and fixings will be distributed alongside the food banks usual weekly distribution.

North Valley Food Bank customers are requested to arrive at the food bank in alphabetical order on both Nov. 23 and Nov. 24.

(Customers whose last names begin with A-D at noon, E-I at 1 p.m., J-M at 2 p.m., N-R at 3 p.m., S-V at 4 p.m and W-Z at 5 p.m.).

North Valley Food Bank’s customers who are served through home deliveries and the mobile pantry traveling to Olney and Trego had their Thanksgiving turkey and fixings brought to them along with their usual groceries on Friday.

