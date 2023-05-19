Spring Into Safety Kid's Day will give away over 1,000 bike helmets in Kalispell

KALISPELL - One of the best summer activities is riding your bike and an important part of that is your helmet.

The seventh annual Spring Into Safety Kid’s Day is this weekend where more than 1,000 children's bicycle helmets will be given away. The helmets are courtesy of Flathead Electric’s Roundup for Safety program.

Bike maintenance checks, a road safety course, car seat safety checks and other activities will be available. The ALERT helicopter and Two Bear Air helicopter will be there for families to check out.

While the event is fun and games the main focus is to get kids in helmets to promote safe summer fun.

“Kids especially like I don't let my kids ride their bikes with other helmets. You know, my son likes to go to cash on his bike. My demands are that you get your helmet and lights because he can be invisible. They may not know how to go with the flow of traffic correctly, even though I ride with him a lot, but at least I know if they're out there for the same reasons as it was talking about distracted motorist mistakes happen. Let's just have a helmet,” said Wheaton's Cycles owner Hans Axelsen.

The free event takes place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Trade Center at the Northwest Montana Fairgrounds in Kalispell.