Stock up on books at the Rotary Club of Bigfork Book Sale

BIGFORK - Are you looking to stock up on books for the cold Montana winter?

You can head to the Rotary Club of Bigfork Book Sale this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be hundreds of used books for sale between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the building behind the Bethany Lutheran Church.

That space just happens to be the future home of the Imagine IF Bigfork Library.

All of the funds from this sale will go towards remodeling this building to hold the new library.

Although Bigfork already has a library, the current location is no longer easily accessible with the influx of tourists and traffic during the summer.

“Downtown during the summer where the library is presently located it just doesn't function anymore we've had a big influx of young families and a lot of people use it and this will open things up,” said Bigfork Rotary Club member MonaRae Tuhy.

All of the books for sale have been donated by the community.

The books will be sold for $1.50 an inch and Sunday afternoon, it will be $5 for however many books you can carry to your car.

