Suicide awareness walk planned for Sunday in Kalispell

KALISPELL - Montana has ranked among the top five states for suicide rates in the nation for the past 30 years.

But people are trying to change the stigma and raise awareness of the issue through events like the Out of the Darkness Walk in Kalispell.

The 6th annual suicide prevention walk will take place at Kalispell Middle School on Sunday starting at 1 p.m.

It's one of the thousands across the nation in honor of September being National Suicide Awareness Month.

It's a journey of remembrance, hope, support, uniting the community, and educating the public about mental health.

“Hearts are broken, but hearts mending because they see that it's okay to talk about it. It's okay to erase the stigma. There's no shame in this. We just have to get to the point where mental health issues are dealt with,” noted Out of the Darkness Walk chairperson Alison Schmaltz. “That we have a real sense of awareness of how this is a medical condition. It's not just something because you can't see it. It's going to go away. We have to address it.”

