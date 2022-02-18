Sunburst Mental Health is providing free breakfasts in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Sunburst Mental Health in Kalispell is going to start providing free breakfast every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. beginning on Feb. 22.

The breakfast is open to everyone, with an optional peer support group following right after.

Sunburst Mental Health — a drop-in center and day shelter — can also help people to fill out paperwork for programs such as SSI and WIC and also provide mental health services.

“And we just want to be able to help the community. Give them a good breakfast to start the day to fill out job applications, housing applications, and to give them some moral support to really get everything started," said Sunburst Mental Health Village Service coordinator Jacie Rountree.

The breakfast will include eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, fruit, coffee and juice for free. Contact Sunburst Mental Health at 406-756-8721 if you would like to make a donation.

