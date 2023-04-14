Support the Flathead Wildland Firefighters at their spring banquet

KALISPELL - Spring has just arrived here in Montana but as we all know, fire season will be here soon.

The Flathead Wildland Firefighters are hosting their third annual spring banquet on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The event will raise funds to help support the families of fallen and injured wildland firefighters.

“We have over 500 firefighters here in the Valley. So anytime a firefighter gets injured, or worse. The Foundation's able to come in there and help take care of immediate needs for the family," said Flathead Chapter of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation co-chair Justin Kaber.

"So, whether that's taking care of groceries, taking care of house payments, taking care of plane flights, and motel stays to get to get loved ones next to those injured firefighters, the Foundation's able to come in there and take care of those needs immediately,” Kaber said.

Around 400 people have already purchased tickets to support these families and participate in the fun-filled evening at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. The banquet will have a live auction, silent auction, games, raffles, and of course food.

“So very excited and very humbled with the amount of support we've received from the Flathead Valley,” said Kaber.

If you know a wildland firefighter or just want to come out to support the men and women who battle the blazes we get here in Montana, this is a great event to support the wildland firefighter community.

“It's very important. It's really about serving the community. You know, obviously, with fire seasons getting longer, fires are becoming more severe. So it's a very important job to go out there and then help provide assistance to those that need it, but everybody's affected by wildland fire in one way or another,” said Kaber.

To purchase tickets for the event go to https://www.flatheadwff.org/.