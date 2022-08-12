Whitefish event returns to give swimmers of all abilities a chance to compete

WHITEFISH - Swim the Fish is back at Whitefish City Beach giving swimmers the ability to show off their open water swimming skills.

The Wave in Whitefish is holding this annual event to raise money for their scholarship program and their learn-to-swim program.

Most of the proceeds will go toward the learn to swim program which is a complimentary program for all 3rd graders to learn basic swimming skills and safety in the greater Whitefish area.

There will be a half-mile race, a one-mile race, and a 5K so that swimmers of all abilities have the chance to participate.

"It's really meant for all levels and to build that community which is what the wave is all about. We want to have all shapes and sizes, all abilities come out, have some fun. It's a fitness challenge for some people. It's a competitive challenge for others. So really that's what it's about." - The Wave Aquatic and Fitness Center general manager Art Krueger

Volunteers are still needed to be on the water in a kayak or stand-up paddleboard to encourage racers and hand out life jackets if swimmers need a little extra flotation.

Swim the Fish will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Whitefish City Beach.

This year's participants will receive free entry to the Huckleberry Pancake feed that is part of Whitefish Huckleberry Days.

