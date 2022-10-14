Smith Valley Fire Department raising funds for a new ambulance

KALISPELL — Do you think firefighters are good at cooking pancakes? Well, the Smith Valley Fire Department is going to try their hand at cooking breakfast for their community to raise funds for a new ambulance.

The ambulance they are trying to replace is old and has mechanical issues that are beginning to hinder their work.

“It is as old as I am. It was made in 1999. And it does have more mechanical issues than we wish it would. And when you're trying to focus on saving people's loved ones, it's better if you don't have to worry about the equipment you're working with,” said Krisey Metcalfe, Smith Valley Firefighter and EMT.

Smith Valley Fire did receive a Montana Department of Transportation Grant to help with funds, but they must match ten percent of the funds, $22,000. When the vehicle fails, it not only gets in the way of lifesaving efforts but it’s also tough on the team’s morale.

“The first word comes to mind is embarrassed. It's an embarrassment when something like that happens. But really, it's just stressful. It's not something you need to be worried about,” said Rob Hampton, Smith Valley Firefighter and EMT.

The breakfast is from 7am 11am this Saturday at the Smith Valley Fire Hall. The crew is excited to hopefully reach their monetary goal, but they are also looking forward to spending time with the community.

“Well, it's a nice time to meet the community. Just sit down and kind of introduce ourselves to the to the people that we serve. We've got a great community to stand behind us," said Hampton.